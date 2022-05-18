The Canberra Times
What is it going to take for us to have an honest conversation about climate?

By Jo Dodds
May 18 2022 - 7:25pm
It's difficult to find anyone on the east coast who wasn't affected in some way by the Black Summer bushfires. Picture: Sylvia Liber

I sit looking out over the brilliant green fields of the Bega Valley, in far south coastal NSW, where ash from the Black Summer fires and the extraordinary amount of rain this year have combined to supercharge fertility.

