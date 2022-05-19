With Australia's COVID-19 death toll approaching 8000 and almost a quarter of the population having already contracted the virus you might have thought this might be an issue above political point-scoring and deserving a little more depth and even respect. Whether you agree or not, the prospect of mask mandates has been raised by several medical bodies around the country as Australia faces the prospect of a winter of record COVID, influenza and cold infections. But alas, with just two days left in the campaign and with the race predictably tightening, a rising body count means nothing compared to dwindling poll numbers.