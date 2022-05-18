Prime Morrison Scott Morrison has scored an own goal after being captured accidentally crash-tackling a young soccer player in a late-stage federal election gaffe, feeding his recent "bulldozer" comments.
Mr Morrison participated in a training session with an under 8s soccer team in Devonport late on Wednesday afternoon where he stumbled and crashed into one young soccer player, Luca Fauvette, during a small-sided game.
The moment was captured by the television cameras and photographers trailing his campaign, causing a stir on social media.
The youngster emerged unscathed - which must have been a cause for relief for the Prime Minister and his team of minders.
Mr Morrison stopped into the Devonport Strikers Soccer Club to re-announce a $3.5 million upgrade, which includes demolishing the existing grandstand.
"When the grandstand comes down, I hear it needs a bit of a bulldozer. So I might be able to help with that," he said.
The Prime Minister was otherwise a hit with the young players, who mobbed him as he walked around the Valley Road pitches.
One player shouted "ScoMo is the GOAT [greatest of all time]" as Mr Morrison slotted a penalty.
The Coalition campaign touched down in Braddon on Wednesday, where Liberal MP Gavin Pearce holds a 3.9 per cent margin.
Mr Morrison's marginal blitz on Wednesday earlier included a visit to the seaside town of Torquay, just south of Geelong in Corangamite.
Labor member Libby Coker is fighting to retain the seat on a slim 1.1 per cent margin but the Coalition believes it's one of the seats it can flip blue.
The visit marked the third time the Prime Minister had campaigned in the key seat since December, and the third of the election campaign.
The Coalition has been using an offensive strategy this week to target Labor-held seats in the country's north, including Blair in Queensland and Solomon and Lingiari in the Northern Territory.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
