Scott Morrison crash tackles young soccer player in last-minute 2022 federal election gaffe

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated May 18 2022 - 8:41am, first published 7:41am
Prime Minister Scott Morrison accidentally crash-tackled under 8s football player, Luca Fauvette, on Wednesday afternoon in Devonport, Tasmania. Picture: Eve Woodhouse

Prime Morrison Scott Morrison has scored an own goal after being captured accidentally crash-tackling a young soccer player in a late-stage federal election gaffe, feeding his recent "bulldozer" comments.

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

