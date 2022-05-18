The election campaign has only two days left as Prime Minister Scott Morrison targets outer-suburban electorates, while Labor leader Anthony Albanese embarks on a blitz of seats across the nation.
Images of the Prime Minister crashing into a young soccer player in Devonport yesterday will be the main talking point this morning. Mr Morrison joined a training session with an under 8s soccer team late in the afternoon, when he stumbled and crashed into one young soccer player, Luca Fauvette, during a small-sided game.
We'll deliver breaking news to keep you up-to-date on the latest campaign twists and turns, live as they happen. Stay tuned in here for all the developments as Australians turn out to decide who will lead the Parliament and the nation for the next three years.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
