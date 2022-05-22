Get ready, get set to go with the biggest online deal event Click Frenzy Mayhem which will kick off on Tuesday, May 24.
Click Frenzy Mayhem starts at 7pm (AEST) and will run until midnight on Thursday, May 26.
That will give you 53 hours to snap up a great deal and there will be more than 1000 deals available from over 600 brands.
The deals are a surprise, but usually cover a range of categories such as home, fashion, travel, tech and beauty.
However, we can confirm that there are deals from Speedo, Wrangler, Pet House, Ugg, Novo Shoes, Taking Shape, Amart and T2, among others.
Meanwhile, you can click here to access the ACM Click Frenzy coupon codes for May where you can save on fashion, homewares, wine, furniture and much more.
Keep an eye out for new deals appearing regularly.
What is Click Frenzy?
Click Frenzy began in 2012 after Grant Arnott travelled to America and was inspired by their mega sale events, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
He decided to bring the idea to Australia, and so the concept was born.
Click Frenzy works with participating retailers to bring you all the best deals and exclusive offers from throughout the retail industry and centralises them into the one online shopping experience.
Shoppers can browse through thousands of deals and once they're ready to make a purchase they will be linked through to the relevant retailer to complete their purchases.
