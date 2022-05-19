The Canberra Times
Woman caught speeding on Gungahlin Drive, Bruce, also double alcohol limit: ACT police

By Lanie Tindale
Updated May 19 2022 - 1:20am, first published 1:15am
A Bruce woman pulled over for driving 142km/h in a 90km/h zone also returned a 0.116 blood alcohol reading, which is 2.3 times more than the legal limit.

