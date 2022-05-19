The Canberra Times
Catholic school teachers in ACT and NSW to strike on Friday, May 27

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated May 19 2022 - 5:09am, first published 3:21am
Catholic systemic school teachers will be walking off the job on Friday, May 27. Picture: Shutterstock

Teachers in Catholic systemic schools across the ACT and NSW will strike next week over what they say are unmanageable workloads and uncompetitive salaries.

