The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022
Opinion

The Liberals have never been in more disarray in terms of unity and ideology

By Scott Prasser
May 19 2022 - 7:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Should the Liberals lose this election, the questions that will arise go to more than just who will lead the party. Picture: Getty Images

This Saturday, the Coalition government may lose office after nearly nine years in power.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.