The Liberals have never been in more disarray in terms of unity and ideology

A federal election loss will bring all these pressures to bear - the factions and the confusion of the party's identity. The Liberal Party faces the possibility of breaking up into a loose confederation of different parties - some aligned closer than others, but mouthing the same latest fad. Other members will find these parties too politically and ideologically unpalatable, too disconnected from where they live in the suburbs or regions and the jobs they do in building, making, transporting and servicing the community, and supporting their families. They will seek accommodation elsewhere. The Nationals, with an articulate and clever leader, could tap into these dissidents and lead a new non-Labor party.