Times Past: May 20, 1987

May 19 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on May 20, 1987.

An architect claimed that while Canberra was a fantastic and well-planned city, its individual pieces of architecture were not up to standard, the front page of The Canberra Times revealed on this day in 1987.

