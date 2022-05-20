Times Past: May 21, 1981

ACT Police were scratching their heads on this day in 1981 after the disappearance of three goats from Lyneham High School.
Among these goats was a $1000 Angora goat, and two common or garden variety goats. All three had gone missing two days prior, but the lesser goats had been discovered the following morning, standing on the steps of St Joseph's Church in O'Connor.
Advertisement
But the Angora goat was nowhere to be seen. It was let out of its wire compound only hours after arriving at the school, denying the students of the chance to name it.
The school's science master, Mr David Edmunds, said the disappearance of the goat had caused great distress to the agricultural science students, as they had raised the money to buy the goat themselves by selling tomato seedlings, and it would have taken many tomato seedling sales to make $1000.
The students wanted to enter their Angora goat in agricultural shows but would no longer have that opportunity.
Police were unsure whether the missing goat was a case of kidnapping or prank, but either way, unless the thief or prankster came forward, the students would be unable to reap the rewards of their hard work getting the goat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.