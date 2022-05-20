The Canberra Times

Times Past: May 21, 1981

By Isabella Gillespie
May 20 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on May 21, 1981.

ACT Police were scratching their heads on this day in 1981 after the disappearance of three goats from Lyneham High School.

