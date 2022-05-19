South Coast turns on T-shirt weather as winter looms

Winter is just days away but the South Coast continues to turn on T-shirt weather and top-shelf inshore and land-based fishing.
Anglers are squeezing in as many casts as they can before the winter doldrums set in, with salmon, bonito, tailor, snapper, flathead and bream all high on the list of targets.
Salmon are plentiful and straightforward to catch. Fish any rocky outcrop or surf gutter towards the high tide and you shouldn't miss out, especially at first and last light.
With immense schools of bait - yellowtail and mackerel - up and down the coast, bonito and tailor are also on the hunt and are being picked up close to shore on lures and bait.
Snapper fishing is sensational at times. Reds up to 70cm are being caught on jigs, plastics and bait.
Estuary fishing is amazing for this time of the year. Given most systems were badly affected by successive floods through much of summer and early autumn, many species are now revelling in the clearer water and biting hard.
Fishers are still getting flathead on plastics, bream on hard-bodies - surface and subsurface - and there are even a few whiting poking around.
Of course, the river and lake mouths remain hotspots for salmon, tailor and trevally.
Brown trout spawning season is in full swing as plenty of fish move into the Eucumbene and Thredbo rivers to breed.
As always, there are some monster trout among them, including a few genuine double-figure (over 4.5kg) fish.
The best fish have been taken late in the day and after dark - this is when the trout feel bold enough to move upstream from pool to pool.
Remember to observe the spawn-run rules - a daily bag limit of one fish, a minimum size of 50cm, and a total of two fish in possession.
