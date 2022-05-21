Times Past: May 22, 1964

More than 100 architectural students had slept in a train at Queanbeyan Railway Station on this day in 1964.
The Australian Architectural Students' Conference was being held at the Australian National University, with almost 200 students from universities across the country in attendance.
While some chose the luxurious option of booking accommodation at hotels and motels, many opted to avoid Canberra's accommodation costs and bunker down in the carriages of a specially-chartered train.
"It will be far the cheapest," said one of the students. "I don't think we'll get much sleep, anyway."
After their makeshift home arrived at Queanbeyan station, the students then hitchhiked into the city to attend the conference. The conference was to go for two days, consisting of lectures and panel discussions.
The students would spend their free time touring the city and its buildings, before retreating back into their carriages for a good night's sleep.
