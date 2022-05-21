The Canberra Times

Times Past: May 22, 1964

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
May 21 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1964.

More than 100 architectural students had slept in a train at Queanbeyan Railway Station on this day in 1964.

