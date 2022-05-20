"There's the standard motel that we're all familiar with - the row of units, parking outside the door, and maybe a restaurant on site. That's the quintessential motel. In Australia, with our extreme summer heat, you start to maybe see some type of verandah popping up into the designs and also the inclusion of a swimming pool was a huge thing for Australia. And depending where the motel is located, the further inland you are, the more important the swimming pool is to have."