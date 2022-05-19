Kelsey Griffin and Kelly Wilson are weighing up their futures in the WNBL with new Canberra Capitals coach Kristen Veal keen to lure the pair back to lead the program in "a dynamic direction".
Veal has launched talks with the veteran duo about a return to the Capitals for the 2022-23 season as she pieces together a roster for her first head coaching role in the league.
Griffin is building a legacy as one of the league's greats having steered the Capitals to two championships, while Wilson is the WNBL's all-time games record holder.
The pair have both been stars for Canberra in recent years but Griffin has had a range of injury concerns while Wilson would need to adopt a different role if she returns to the Capitals.
"Once you get to the back end of your career, you want to make sure you're making the right decision for a number of reasons. I think [Griffin] is just making sure she does that," Veal said.
"She had a string of injuries. Ironically through that they have a bit more time off, a bit more care, and they tend to be able to go for longer. I think she's feeling better than she has in the past few years. She's still aging, but she's feeling solid as well.
"[Wilson] knows she wants to play, we said she'd be an asset to any program and we'd love to have her back. With a young group, we're probably looking to make a few shifts and move in quite a dynamic direction.
"We'd love her to be a part of that but it would be in a different capacity. She's going to reach out if that's what she does want. The difficult thing is she is still fit and still playing well.
"We love what she does and she'd be an asset. As an impact player, leader, style of play changer, she'd be awesome."
The Capitals unveiled Britt Smart as their newest signing for the looming campaign with the veteran returning for her third season in Canberra.
Smart joins young gun Jade Melbourne, Gemma Potter, Shaneice Swain and Tahlia Tupaea on Veal's roster.
Contracts have been tabled for a handful of other players, with Veal able to fill a 12-player roster along with a range of development spots.
Veal steps into the void left by Paul Goriss and had no doubt she wanted her former Melbourne teammate in Smart to return to the club.
"When you have injuries or some hurdles, that hurdle could be just getting old, the smart and successful ones find a way to adapt and get better instead of beating their heads against a brick wall and saying 'I was always good at this, I should be good at this again'," Veal said.
"She's always looking to improve, be better, be innovative, it's a credit to her. I'm pro-veterans and seniors in this league if they can be like Britt."
Smart wound back the clock last season to re-emerge as one of the league's best perimeter shooters, and now at 36 feels like she could play on well beyond the upcoming season.
"When you have such a long career, 15 years professional, four years in college, you have to be able to reinvent yourself," Smart said.
"You might have some low years, whether that's because you've changed teams or you got injured, the style of basketball has changed as well.
"Learning to always reinvent yourself, come back from something in a different way, understanding changes need to be done to be able to stay relevant and competitive.
"I've reinvented my game as more of a three-point shooter this last season because that's what the team needed. With having a long career, you have to be able to be versatile and reinvent yourself to be what the team needs."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
