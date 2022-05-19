The Canberra Times
WNBL: Canberra Capitals stars weigh up their futures

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated May 19 2022 - 5:13am, first published 5:00am
Kelsey Griffin is on the free agency list. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Kelsey Griffin and Kelly Wilson are weighing up their futures in the WNBL with new Canberra Capitals coach Kristen Veal keen to lure the pair back to lead the program in "a dynamic direction".

Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

