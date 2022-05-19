A Catholic secondary school has sent some students into remote learning as COVID-19 hospitalisations reached a record high in the ACT.
St Francis Xavier College has told the year 7 to 10 students to learn from home for one day per week in order to manage staff shortages.
The year 11 and 12 students will continue attending class as usual.
The measure will be in place for four weeks.
No further ACT public schools have sent students into remote learning.
Twelve schools currently have certain year levels studying from home, including Black Mountain School which sent all students home for one week.
Black Mountain School P&C secretary Eslpeth Collins said there were still a few students attending for supervision.
"The school's trying to catch its breath with so many staff ill and just hoping to have a bit of a circuit breaker," she said.
"I think the school community knows very well that this is the sort of thing that's likely to happen."
There were 997 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the ACT on Wednesday.
A man in his 70s died with the virus, becoming the 60th fatality in Canberra since the pandemic began.
There were 82 patients in hospital as at 8pm Wednesday.
There were four people in intensive care with COVID-19, and two were on ventilators.
Of those, 504 were recorded via PCR tests and 493 rapid antigen tests.
Double dose vaccination rates for people in the ACT over the age of five remains at 97.2 per cent.
On five to 11-year-olds, 80.2 per cent have had one dose.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
