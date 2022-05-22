Times Past: May 23, 1987

Hundreds of students at Erindale College stood in solidarity on this day in 1987 to support a cause dear to their hearts - pinball machines in the canteen.
The uproar had come about after parents discovered pinball machines had been installed in the canteen and threatened to take legal action against the canteen operator who installed them.
A special meeting was to be held of the Erindale College Parents and Citizens Association, where the P and C president would put his position forward with the canteen operator in attendance.
After the parents found out about the machines, four were turned off, sparking outrage amongst the students, who formed a petition demanding the machines be turned back on. The petition received more than 300 signatures.
"I'm appalled," said Mr Atkins, president of the P and C. "We deliberately wrote a contract which excluded any games machines.
"Even if I approved of the damn things, which I don't, there's no reason to have them in the college canteen ... I will be moving to terminate the contract. If the P and C disagree with me on this, they'll be looking for a new president."
The canteen operator said he installed the machines to get more students to visit the canteen, as it had been closed for months after Erindale Centre became more popular.
He had also installed a television, pool tables, a jukebox and chocolate vending machines to create a recreational atmosphere for the students.
He said he told the P and C president and headmaster about the machines, and put up a sign announcing the introduction of the machines but had not received any complaints.
He said he had doubts about whether the canteen could continue to run if the machines were removed, as the students would go to Erindale Centre instead.
