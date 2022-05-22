The Canberra Times

Times Past: May 23, 1987

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
May 22 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on May 23, 1987.

Hundreds of students at Erindale College stood in solidarity on this day in 1987 to support a cause dear to their hearts - pinball machines in the canteen.

