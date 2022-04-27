Choosing a Catholic school for your child - a provider of Catholic education - is one of the most important decisions you will make as a parent or guardian.
By enrolling your child in a Catholic school, you and your child will be nurtured in an environment inspired by the Gospel teachings.
Advertisement
A distinctive mark of Catholic schools is the emphasis on community - principals, teachers, staff and parents work together and with the broader community to educate and develop the whole child: emotionally, academically, physically, socially, and spiritually.
Starting with a Catholic primary school, your child then progresses to secondary college, or if you choose a Prep to Year 12 setting, students are prepared for the future, as there is a full range of subjects aimed at engaging, challenging and igniting students with a passion for learning.
Catholic schools encourage families to experience the 13-year journey where you are welcomed into the community from day one.
Catholic schools encourage parents and caregivers to become involved in their child's learning and engaged in school life.
From helping in the canteen to hearing reading in class, you're welcome in the school.
Working together, schools and families create an effective learning environment and a climate of mutual respect.
The Catholic philosophy is committed to continuing its legacy of service, offering an outstanding Catholic education to the school families and working towards a secure sustainable future.
Catholic schools are dedicated to developing students who are independent, critical and creative thinkers with a passion for learning and striving for excellence.
Catholic school students are empowered to see themselves as positive agents of change who are called to participate actively and ethically in society as young people of faith.
As students approach the end of their education, they will graduate with an awareness of their gifts and talents, value themselves as individuals and able to nurture positive relationships and build community, and always strive to reach their potential.
Above all, everyone wants students to be happy, with the confidence to make decisions that will give them fulfilling lives and positively impact those in the world around them.
I love the writing game. It gets me bouncing out of bed, and dragging my feet at night when I have to finish up for the day. I started at The Bendigo Advertiser as the Creative Services Coordinator, and after many changes, I have ended up with a great 12 years with ACM (love that long service leave too as my secret gardens need tending sometimes). Working from home is tops and I hope I have many more productive times ahead.
I love the writing game. It gets me bouncing out of bed, and dragging my feet at night when I have to finish up for the day. I started at The Bendigo Advertiser as the Creative Services Coordinator, and after many changes, I have ended up with a great 12 years with ACM (love that long service leave too as my secret gardens need tending sometimes). Working from home is tops and I hope I have many more productive times ahead.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.