World Refugee Day is a day to honour the experiences of refugees and celebrate the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their country to escape conflict or persecution.
It is an opportunity for us to experience and celebrate the rich diversity and talents within Australia's refugee communities.
Advertisement
A ground-breaking bilingual program called Starting Work in Australia - Karen Engineering Studies enables young people in Bendigo's Karen community to simultaneously learn a trade and improve their English language literacy.
Robyn Matthews, education team leader at Loddon Campaspe Multicultural Services, says the program evolved from a clear need.
"There were quite a few manufacturing firms experiencing a real shortage of people, not just qualified engineers but welders, fitters and turners and tradies," Robyn said.
"We knew that having a skill or a trade is something refugees and migrants really value. But if the students were going to succeed, additional language support would be crucial in helping them undertake training that involved technical terminology."
The course has been a resounding success. Six of the 12 students have gained apprenticeships, four are working in manufacturing, and two have returned to high school to complete year 12.
Refugee Yeah Min Soe, 26, completed year 10 in Thailand and loved school, so he looked forward to the course and the chance to learn new skills. "I wasn't nervous about studying; I was really excited," he said.
Within days of graduating, Yeah Min had a job as an apprentice.
"They were very welcoming at work, and I'm so happy to have a job. My English is getting better all the time."
Robyn Matthews says all the students share Yeah Min's optimism.
"They are thrilled to have completed the training and have jobs in the industry. It was their dream job," Robyn said.
"They are wonderful employees, and all the local employers are asking for more.
"We find that having a skill or a trade is something refugees really value - a lot more than we tend to. Now there's a large waiting list for the second round. The success of this course is allowing the community to dream."
They are wonderful employees and all the local employers are asking for more.- Robyn Matthews, education team leader, LCMS
I love the writing game. It gets me bouncing out of bed, and dragging my feet at night when I have to finish up for the day. I started at The Bendigo Advertiser as the Creative Services Coordinator, and after many changes, I have ended up with a great 12 years with ACM (love that long service leave too as my secret gardens need tending sometimes). Working from home is tops and I hope I have many more productive times ahead.
I love the writing game. It gets me bouncing out of bed, and dragging my feet at night when I have to finish up for the day. I started at The Bendigo Advertiser as the Creative Services Coordinator, and after many changes, I have ended up with a great 12 years with ACM (love that long service leave too as my secret gardens need tending sometimes). Working from home is tops and I hope I have many more productive times ahead.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.