Locked in: Brumbies lock Nick Frost stays in Australian rugby over Japan

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
May 19 2022 - 8:00pm
Nick Frost will stay with the Brumbies instead of moving to Japan. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Nick Frost will stay in Australian rugby until the end of 2025, turning his back on a rich Japanese deal to chase his Wallabies dream.

