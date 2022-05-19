Nick Frost will stay in Australian rugby until the end of 2025, turning his back on a rich Japanese deal to chase his Wallabies dream.
Frost has re-signed with the ACT Brumbies and Rugby Australia for three years, telling The Canberra Times the lure of a gold jersey outweighs the opportunity on offer overseas.
Frost had signed a contract to join Robbie Deans' Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan next year, sparking fears the uncapped prospect would be lost to Australian rugby.
But the 206cm 22-year-old has opted against a move abroad, instead extending his time in Canberra with the prospect of a Test debut against England in July playing a key role in his decision.
"Hundred per cent it was. I wanted to do that," Frost said.
"That was part of the decision-making in the first thing, I had to forfeit that opportunity when I decided to go overseas. It was a bit of a lifestyle change and a rugby change. That was why I made that decision [to leave].
"[The idea of playing for the Wallabies] is a big deciding factor of deciding to stay here, to get an opportunity hopefully and see how that goes.
"It would just be something you've always wanted to do. You've got to bide your time but it would be unreal if you do get a chance to run around. It would be surreal. It's definitely something that's always on your mind."
Frost admits Brumbies coach Dan McKellar was "shocked" when he told him he was going overseas, before he emerged as one of Super Rugby's form locks when the competition got underway this season.
His inclusion in Dave Rennie's recent Wallabies camp forced a major rethink as it became clear the towering youngster was a genuine chance of earning a Test cap.
League One clubs are limited to fielding two players capped by foreign international teams, meaning a Test debut for Frost could have forced the Wild Knights to reassess their plans.
Brumbies officials have been working with their Panasonic counterparts to ensure both parties were happy with Frost's decision to stay in Canberra.
"Dan was a main driver, a main backer of me. I appreciate the work he did," Frost said.
"At the start when I did tell them I was probably going to go overseas, they were pretty shocked. The dust settled for a bit and we got into the games. Dan supported me around the Wallabies stuff and having that opportunity.
"It's a good 10 years coming up, a good decade for Australian rugby and a good decade for Australian sport. We've got a home World Cup, we've got a Lions tour, we've got the World Cup in France. It's a good period coming up."
Saturday: ACT Brumbies v Auckland Blues at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan Sport.
Brumbies team: 1. Scott Sio, 2. Folau Fainga'a, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Tom Hooper, 7. Luke Reimer, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Billy Pollard, 17. James Slipper, 18. Sefo Kautai, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Rory Scott, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Hudson Creighton, 23. Ollie Sapsford.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
