It's time to get those toes tapping and fingers snapping, as World Music Day, or The Fête de la Musique is exotic enough, inflammatory enough to light your feet on fire. It all started in Paris 30 years ago, and now World Music Day is celebrated annually on June 21.
It's our chance to honour all musicians and singers for the gift of music. From Beethoven to Pavarotti, Louis Armstrong to Madonna, Leonard Cohen to Adele, a world without their music is unthinkable.
The best thing about World Music Day is that it is free to celebrate. No matter what kind of music you love, you can take part.
It is the perfect opportunity to try playing a brand-new instrument or listen to a type of music that you wouldn't normally have on your playlist.
Whether you are young, old, new, or a seasoned professional, every type of musician can embrace the day and celebrate with friends, family and even strangers.
Music is not only a fantastic creative outlet, but it can also have many health benefits. When you listen to a particular song, it can bring back a happy memory or make you feel energised. With positive benefits for your health and mental well-being, music can also enhance your daily exercise routine and provide a huge amount of comfort.
Every culture of the world has its own form of music, as distinct and unique to its area as language and cuisine. In the western world, we are acquainted with scales, known as the diatonic scale, which should be familiar to anyone who took music classes or choir in school. But this is not the only or even the first scale that music can use. The chromatic scale has 12 notes instead of seven, and the octatonic scale has eight, but these are just the beginning.
In every part of the world, there are different scales and musical formats used, and these create a form of music that has its own signature. Then when you add in the cultural themes, the variety of instruments, and the forms of voice singing, music is a truly endless adventure. Get the kids involved: As well as the ballet and soccer attendances, gift the grandchildren a series of music lessons this World Music Day.
The best way to celebrate World Music Day is to spend the day listening to all your old favourites, but in mid-afternoon, why not channel your European Song Contest inner self and start exploring music from different cultures? Try Finnish and Hungarian, Italian and Mongolian, and then start digging into folk or country music. You could always pick up an instrument and add your own voice to the choir.
