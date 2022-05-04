Every culture of the world has its own form of music, as distinct and unique to its area as language and cuisine. In the western world, we are acquainted with scales, known as the diatonic scale, which should be familiar to anyone who took music classes or choir in school. But this is not the only or even the first scale that music can use. The chromatic scale has 12 notes instead of seven, and the octatonic scale has eight, but these are just the beginning.