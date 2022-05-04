The Canberra Times

WORLD MUSIC DAY JuNE 21 | Sing me a song piano man

Dawn Rasmussen
By Dawn Rasmussen
Updated May 19 2022 - 5:13am, first published May 4 2022 - 5:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SAXophones rule: There's nothing like the sound of the saxophone. Of all the instruments it touches a chord that frizzles your senses. Photos: Shutterstock

It's time to get those toes tapping and fingers snapping, as World Music Day, or The Fête de la Musique is exotic enough, inflammatory enough to light your feet on fire. It all started in Paris 30 years ago, and now World Music Day is celebrated annually on June 21.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dawn Rasmussen

Dawn Rasmussen

Senior Journalist

I love the writing game. It gets me bouncing out of bed, and dragging my feet at night when I have to finish up for the day. I started at The Bendigo Advertiser as the Creative Services Coordinator, and after many changes, I have ended up with a great 12 years with ACM (love that long service leave too as my secret gardens need tending sometimes). Working from home is tops and I hope I have many more productive times ahead.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.