Like many events designed to raise money for a worthy cause, most of them are fun, with the side benefit of getting us out of our chairs and into a healthier lifestyle.
The push for better mental health, aka The Push-Up Challenge 2022, means you will join the push-up crew around Australia, raise awareness of mental health, promote physical fitness, have fun, and raise critical funds for Lifeline.
As part of the event, participants are challenged to complete 3139 push-ups over 24 days, spotlighting the tragic number of suicides in Australia each year.
The event runs from June 1-24, and the Push-Up Challenge is free and a fantastic way to engage with your workmates, family and local community.
The event is great for teams. Participants track their push-ups and are encouraged by their team's and organisation's progress and achievements. We should never underestimate the power we have to connect with another person and make a positive difference in their lives.
Participants learn about mental health simultaneously as they target a number of daily push-ups related to an Australian mental health statistic. Life is full of challenges and changes, ups and downs.
It's important to be aware of our mental wellbeing and the wellbeing of those around us.
Push-ups can be done anywhere and anytime.
As part of the event, fundraising is optional but a fantastic opportunity to help raise critical funds.
All funds raised will go towards mental health and crisis support services, helping to break stigmas and provide hope to those struggling with their mental health so no one is going through their darkest moments alone.
Lifeline currently receives over 3000 calls for help from Australians in crisis every single day. That is one call every 30 seconds. They are there to listen, without judgment, and advocate for equal mental well-being opportunities.
Lifeline raises funds to recruit and train more volunteers, which means they can answer more calls and save more lives.
Fundraising is an optional part of the event but a fantastic opportunity to support critical mental health services across Australia.
Join in to push for better mental health.
To get involved:
I love the writing game. It gets me bouncing out of bed, and dragging my feet at night when I have to finish up for the day. I started at The Bendigo Advertiser as the Creative Services Coordinator, and after many changes, I have ended up with a great 12 years with ACM (love that long service leave too as my secret gardens need tending sometimes). Working from home is tops and I hope I have many more productive times ahead.
