Every year, in June, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, asexual, and people of many other identities celebrate Pride Month across the globe.
This month is not only to recognise LGBTQIA+ people but also to take the time to raise political awareness of current issues facing the community and to protest peacefully. Why was June chosen? Because it is when the Stonewall Riots took place in 1969 in New York.
From sad to thoughtful, fun to carnivalesque, LGBTQIA+ pride events encourage the promotion of self-affirmation of LGBTQIA+ people as a social group.
It is a movement that celebrates sexual diversity, and for LGBTQIA+ people, it is an alternative way to protest discrimination and violence. It promotes dignity, equal rights, and self-affirmation and increases society's awareness of the issues faced.
Known as the 'Mother of Pride', it was Brenda Howard, a bisexual activist in New York, who co-ordinated the first LGBT Pride march, as well as sparked the idea for a week of events around Pride Day. These events then developed into the annual LGBT celebrations held every June.
The Australian Pride Network exists to promote LGBTQIA+ pride nationally, encouraging diverse communities in Australia to hold and attend pride events.
"All members of LGBTIQ+ communities, including those who live at the intersections of additional marginalised identities and experiences, can no longer be left behind," LGBTIQ+ Health Australia (LHA) chief executive officer Nicky Bath said. "They face significant barriers to improved health because of stigma and discrimination."
LHA is calling for multi-partisan support and working to reduce suicide, improve mental health, address alcohol and other drug use, tackle cancer and ensure investment is targeted to build a strong and responsive LGBTQIA+ health and wellbeing sector.
At the launch of the Gay and Lesbian Tourism Australia's (GALTA) new inclusive brand, GALTA president Louise Terry said the re-brand was critical to the association's ethos and aspirations to ensure all people feel welcome when travelling in Australia. "This new brand for GALTA reflects the diversity within LGBTQ+ communities and connects travellers with welcoming tourism businesses from across Australia," Terry said.
