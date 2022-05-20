"Scomo tells us he is The Bulldozer but, when you think about it, not a very successful one. The Bulldozer stalled on integrity and couldn't push religious freedom over the line. The Bull turned into dust and he just dozed through the bushfires, vaccine roll out and supply of RATs. But if Scomo stays in the driving seat, the engine will be revved up again and he will surely be more successful in bulldozing through public service jobs and the services that go with them." - Ian.