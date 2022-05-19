The Canberra Times

Scott Morrison confirms no plans to repeal euthanasia ban on territories as NSW laws pass

By Lucy Bladen, Finn McHugh, Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated May 19 2022 - 6:24am, first published 6:21am
Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: James Croucher

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has doubled down on the Coalition government's stance to not overturn a law that bans the territories from legislating on voluntary assisted dying.

