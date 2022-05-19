Before his accidental shoulder charge on an unsuspecting junior soccer player stole the headlines late on Wednesday afternoon, Scott Morrison made a confession.
For weeks, the Prime Minister has defined the election almost exclusively as a choice for voters between a strong economy (under the Coalition) or a weaker one (under Labor).
But on Wednesday afternoon, in a speech to a Australia-Israel Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Melbourne, he admitted that wasn't true.
Or at least that it wasn't telling the whole truth.
Because, to use his own words, once you peel back the layers you'll find another choice.
It's one which strikes at the core of the ideological fight Scott Morrison is trying to wage as he sharpens his pitch to voters ahead of Saturday's federal election.
"I think there is a bigger choice," he told the audience inside Melbourne's Crown Casino.
"The Liberals and Nationals believe in the power of Australians. The Labor Party believes in the power of government."
In the campaign's final week, when people who haven't already voted might be tuning in for the first time, Scott Morrison has reduced his message to this.
If you want a government which "backs" you and then leaves you to your own devices: vote for the Coalition.
It's an appeal which seeks to tap into the sense of fatigue, frustration and disillusionment which Australians might be feeling after two years of extreme government control and restriction.
It could be interpreted as an olive branch to voters who might be flirting with One Nation or Clive Palmer's United Australia Party.
It's not a promise to end vaccine mandates, as those voters might crave, but it is an election-eve wink and a nod that we're on your side.
Perhaps its not surprising Mr Morrison delivered these remarks to an audience in Melbourne, a city locked down for about 260 days over the course of the pandemic.
This ideological fight has been the one central, constant theme of the Prime Minister's final week, threaded through each element of his campaign.
Take, for example, the contentious proposal to allow Australians access to superannuation to purchase their first home.
Mr Morrison has tried to sell it as a measure which empowers, trusts and "backs" aspirational Australians to make decisions about their lives.
Those who oppose it - such as Labor - are being accused of opposing not just a housing affordability policy, but the very idea of aspiration itself.
The Prime Minister has similarly based his stance on COVID-19 around an ideological view on the role of government.
He told reporters outside Geelong that he didn't want to "crush" the dreams of aspirational Australian with fresh government-imposed restrictions.
At the lunchtime address in Melbourne, he said Australia had learned a lot about the power of government during the past two years.
"And I think we're over it," he said.
Seeking a second term in the nation's top job, Scott Morrison is promising to stay out of our lives if he's re-elected on Saturday.
That's too late for Luca Fauvette, the young Devonport soccer player barreled into by the "bulldozer" late on Wednesday afternoon.
