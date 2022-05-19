Telephone voting for Australians who recently contracted COVID will be expanded, after an apparent loophole emerged in the legislation that was set to prevent many from having their say.
Special Minister of State Ben Morton said the government, in consultation with the Opposition, had acted on advice provided by the Australian Electoral Commission on Friday morning.
"Any voter who has tested positive for COVID-19 after 6pm Friday 13th May will be able to access the Secure Telephone Voting service," he said in a statement.
"It is important that every Australian who is enrolled and entitled to vote, be able to exercise their democratic right and this change ensures that."
The problem had been that according to the legislation passed by parliament, phone voting was available to people who tested positive after 6pm on Tuesday, but anyone who tested positive between Saturday and Tuesday must vote by post.
However, postal vote applications closed at 6pm on Wednesday, leaving many voters without an avenue to cast their ballot.
Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was a matter for the AEC commissioner to work within the legislation agreed to by the parliament.
"This morning he is looking at these issues very closely and we have certainly asked him to do that," he told ABC television.
"Any recommendation that the electoral commission provides to us we will certainly act on, whether that means changing regulations or anything of that nature.
"We will take his advice. It is not something for politicians to interfere in."
Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said he had signed a brief to government recommending the service be expanded.
"There has been a lot of discussion about the telephone voting service provision and we not only understand people's passion for democratic participation but live and breathe it every day," Mr Rogers said.
"The AEC cannot change the eligibility criteria but have certainly heard the concerns expressed by members of the public who tested positive to COVID-19 prior to 6pm on Tuesday and had not cast an early vote or applied for a postal vote."
"The telephone voting service was legislated by Parliament as an emergency measure for individuals who had no other voting option once postal vote applications closed at 6pm on Wednesday."
A Melbourne independent candidate for the election was threatening to take the federal government to court in a bid to ensure people excluded by the postal deadline can instead vote by phone.
Teal contender Monique Ryan, who is running in Treasurer Josh Frydenberg's seat of Kooyong, wants to pursue a case against Special Minister of State Ben Morton in the Federal Court on Friday.
Dr Ryan fears a "great many" people will not be able to vote under the AEC rules for the May 21 poll "because the government has not made phone voting available to them".
