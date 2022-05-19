We're almost there. It's the final day before the federal election after a mammoth 40-day campaign. Both leaders are set to make this final opportunity count as they make last-minute efforts to sway undecided voters.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison will spend the last day of his campaign in Perth, Western Australia.
Advertisement
Labor is confident of winning Swan and Pearce, two of the seats Mr Morrison is reportedly set to visit during a final dash through WA.
Meanwhile, Labor leader Anthony Albanese will conduct a whirlwind round trip to Victoria, Tasmania, and South Australia before returning to Sydney on election day.
Mr Albanese's team, brought to the fore during their leader's COVID-enforced absence, will also fan out across the country for a final push.
We'll deliver breaking news to keep you up-to-date on the latest campaign twists and turns, live as they happen. Stay tuned in here for all the developments as Australians turn out to decide who will lead the Parliament and the nation for the next three years.
READ MORE:
The live blog appears below this line and above the image, but sometimes takes a moment to appear.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.