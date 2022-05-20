The Canberra Times
Federal election 2022: Has Anthony Albanese done enough to convince voters he's a credible alternative to Scott Morrison?

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
Updated May 20 2022 - 2:28am, first published 2:00am
As leader, Anthony Albanese has had leeway his predecessor Bill Shorten wouldn't have had. Picture: AAP

The people of Australia deserve a new government and a new start this weekend. The Morrison government has done more than enough on its own account to deserve to lose power, and its abuses in power make it dangerous were it be allowed to continue. Normally this would automatically imply that Labor, the alternative party, should be given the keys to the Lodge.

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

