The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Alleged rapist confined woman, strangled her unconscious: police

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 20 2022 - 3:24am, first published 3:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man is behind bars after police allege he detained a woman in Canberra, raped her and strangled her until she was unconscious.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.