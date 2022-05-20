Alleged rapist confined woman, strangled her unconscious: police

A man is behind bars after police allege he detained a woman in Canberra, raped her and strangled her until she was unconscious.
The 28-year-old appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court via audio-visual link on Friday, when he was charged with nine offences he allegedly committed earlier in the week.
Defence lawyer Tom Taylor entered not guilty pleas to all charges, which included sexual intercourse without consent, unlawful confinement, strangling, suffocating and several assaults.
Advertisement
The charges against the man, who is not being named for legal reasons, allege he committed these crimes on Wednesday and Thursday.
Mr Taylor told the court his client was not making an application for bail on Friday.
Magistrate Peter Morrison accordingly remanded the 28-year-old in custody until August 2, when he is due to appear in court again.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.