Ainslie and Eastlake football clubs will celebrate diversity and promoting inclusion in the first ever AFL Canberra Pride Game at Manuka Oval on Saturday.
Both Ainslie and Eastlake men's and women's first-grade teams will be wearing specially-designed guernseys incorporating the rainbow flag to show their support for the LGBTQIA+ community.
For Eastlake's women's first-grade captain Catherine Brown, it's close to home.
She said she is incredibly proud of the initiative and boasted about its immense value "creating an environment of visibility to further the cause of inclusivity".
"Inclusion, diversity, acknowledgment and respect is really important. For some, this might be the only space where they feel comfortable to be themselves," Brown said.
"To have a day like we are going to have on Saturday is absolutely fantastic.
"It is a real testament to the people that have gone before us and pushed for that inclusivity.
"All people, irrespective of their roles in footy, have a place where they can come and be celebrated."
Maddy Holloway, the women's captain for Ainslie, echoed Brown's sentiment.
"I think it's a really great opportunity to sit back and reflect on how footy is so much more than just a game for a lot of people," she said.
The inaugural ACT Pride Game was scheduled to take place last year but torrential rain flooded the fields, causing it to be cancelled.
Both clubs were disappointed but vowed to work hard to make sure it got up and running this year.
Ainslie's men's captain Matt Teasdale is hoping that the event turns into an integral part of the AFL Canberra calendar each year.
"Last year it was really disappointing when we didn't get the opportunity to play this game," he said.
"I'm really glad that everyone involved has persevered to make it happen again.
"Hopefully this is something we are doing not just this year but for years to come."
AFL Canberra have indicated that next season the concept will expand further, aiming for all first-grade clubs to take part in a Pride Round.
Gungahlin v Belconnen, Friday at Gungahlin Oval, 6.30pm.
Eastlake v Ainslie Pride Game, Saturday at Manuka Oval - 1.15pm.
Queanbeyan v Tuggeranong, Sunday at Greenway Oval - 12pm.
Eastlake v Ainslie Pride Game, Saturday at Manuka Oval - 11.20am.
Gungahlin v Belconnen, Sunday at Gungahlin Oval - 1.15pm.
Tuggeranong v Queanbeyan, Sunday at Greenway Oval - 2pm.
