Canberra dance troupe QL2's Terra Firma is a new performance that invites human connection

By Arne Fealing
May 22 2022 - 2:00pm
QL2, exploring how we perceive our changing world. Picture: Lorna Sim

Chim chiminey, chim chiminey, chim chim cher-oo. Sometimes it's good to remember your favourite things. Definitely after you've been locked down, maybe dancing on your own, doing a COVID isolation - things like watching live art, full of movement, music and stunning performances. Pitching your evening into a theatre romanced with costumes and dancers stretching themselves, and sending shivers up the spine.

