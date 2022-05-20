The era of minority government is upon us, and we should welcome it

It means that the minor parties and independents will get a significant number of seats in the House of Representatives. It will not be a one off. Hitherto they have got 25 per cent of the vote or less and got 10 or fewer seats out of 151, or just 7 per cent of the seats. Push that 25 per cent up to 30 to 32 per cent, as the polls are suggesting now, and the 7 per cent of the seats goes up to around 15 to 20 per cent of the seats.

