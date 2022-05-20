Jack Wighton's return is the massive bonus on top of the Canberra Raiders' massive bonus, with the 2020 Dally M medallist taking up the first of his two contract options.
In further contract news, Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has asked versatile forward Adam Elliott to decide quickly whether he'll take up the three-year deal currently on the table to stay in lime green.
Wighton returns from a two-week suspension for the crucial clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Dubbo on Sunday.
Just how big the fact Wighton's returning off the back of a two-game winning streak wasn't lost on Stuart.
Plus there's the obvious boost of having the powerful five-eighth back.
He's scored three tries so far this season and set up another three - and has been one of the Raiders' best performers all year.
His return will see Matt Frawley shift to the right edge and take control of steering the Green Machine around the park.
Stuart's opted to give Brad Schneider a rest after a gruelling nine NRL games - almost as many NSW Cup games he's played since the pandemic reaped havoc on world sport.
Wighton has options in his favour with the Raiders for 2023 and '24, and has taken up the first with the latter still to be confirmed.
It forms a boost trifecta as the Raiders look to take down the eighth-placed Rabbitohs, who are just one win ahead of them.
Victory could bring Canberra on the verge of the top eight after their season appeared to be slipping away just three weeks ago.
"He is buzzing to get back out there. He looks fresh," Stuart said on Friday.
"Having the two wins while Jack's been out has been a massive bonus for us and it gives Jack a little bit of a rest.
"He's been in probably some of the best form of his career over the first eight games.
"Getting Jack back fresh and healthy has been a massive bonus for us."
Frawley will take the brunt of the organisational work, allowing Wighton to focus on his powerful running game.
The former Canterbury half has been in good touch in Wighton's absence, driving the Raiders to beat the Bulldogs and break a five-game losing streak.
"Frawls is a very good communicator through his experience," Stuart said.
"Vocally he's very good. He talks into the ruck very well, organises very well, and that will give Jack the opportunity to sit out on the edge and play a little bit of attacking football."
Elliott arrived in Canberra on a one-year contract, looking to get his career back on track after being released by the Bulldogs.
The Raiders were keen to keep him, but face stiff competition from the Newcastle Knights - who have signed Elliott's partner Millie Boyle for the 2023 NRLW campaign.
Coincidentally, Boyle was at Raiders HQ on Friday delivering an NRL course alongside former Raider David Shillington.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
The Raiders were feeling positive about retaining Elliott's services.
"I've asked Adam to make a decision quickly because we need to know," Stuart said.
Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty set round 12 as his goal when he first injured his knee on the eve of the 2022 NRL season and he could be on track to achieve that.
He's back in training, but Stuart said he still needed to tick a few boxes to get cleared to make his Raiders debut.
Fogarty was brought to Canberra to partner Wighton in the halves, but tore his meniscus less than two weeks before round one.
He could come into the selection mix for the Raiders' round 12 clash against the Parramatta Eels at Canberra Stadium on Sunday week.
"I don't think he's far away. He's got a few more boxes to tick and hopefully he's back sooner rather than later," Stuart said.
NRL ROUND 11
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v South Sydney Rabbitohs at Dubbo, 2pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Matt Frawley, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Harawira-Naera. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Xavier Savage, 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Adam Elliott, 19. Brad Schneider, 20. Harry Rushton, 21. Adrian Trevilyan, 22. James Schiller, 23. Emre Guler, 24. Trey Mooney.
Rabbitohs squad: 1. Blake Taaffe, 2. Alex Johnston, 3. Jaxson Paulo, 4. Campbell Graham, 5. Taane Milne, 6. Cody Walker, 7. Lachlan Ilias, 8. Tevita Tatola, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Thomas Burgess, 11. Keaon Koloamatangi, 12. Trent Peoples, 13. Jai Arrow. Interchange: 14. Kodi Nikorima, 15. Davvy Moale, 16. Siliva Havili, 17. Liam Knight. Reserves: 18. Peter Mamouzelos, 19. Isaiah Tass, 20. Josh Mansour, 21. Shaq Mitchell, 22. Dean Hawkins, 23. Richard Kennar, 24. Hame Sele.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
