Thank God for compulsory voting

"The 'how' is straightforward: [for example] limited housebuilding ... an increase in taxes and student loan repayment interest rates and a refusal of the political order to consider, even for a second, the advancement of young people. The 'why' is similarly simple: Britain is getting older, and those who lie on the far end of the ageing scale are more likely to vote. Not losing their rational self-interest in their older age, they also tend to vote for political parties that represent their interests."