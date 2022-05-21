The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Thank God for compulsory voting

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
May 21 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia is 'lucky' to have compulsory voting. Picture: Shutterstock

If I still believed in God (and I am thinking of giving Him another chance) one of the things I would always be thanking Him for in my prayers would be His gift to Australia of compulsory voting.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.