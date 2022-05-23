The Canberra Times
Canberra housing prices to decline 11 per cent in 2023, according to ANZ housing forecast

By Brittney Levinson
May 23 2022 - 6:00pm
Canberra property prices are expected to fall in the coming months before dropping 11 per cent by the end of 2023, ANZ has predicted.

