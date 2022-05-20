Prime Minister Scott Morrison has denied a possible leak within his government over revelations the foreign minister had urged more aid money for the Pacific to curb Chinese influence in the region.
Speaking in Perth, Mr Morrison's daily press conference was dominated by questions over whether a minister of Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade official leaked information that the Prime Minister and other senior ministers refused to back further aid.
Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne had reportedly brought the proposal to cabinet which was later voted down.
Mr Morrison also claimed the visa status of the Biloela family is at the discretion of Immigration Minister Alex Hawke.
The Prime Minister rejected the accusation of a leak within his government and said he will not comment on security matters.
"I'm not even confirming that there is a leak," Mr Morrison said.
"I don't discuss national security matters.
"That's what a prudent Prime Minister does in managing the sensitive issues of national security."
Not backing additional aid to the Pacific comes after the Solomon Islands signing a security pact with China earlier this year.
Labor's foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong said it was the worst foreign policy blunder in the Pacific since the Second World War.
On the issue of the Murugappan family returning to the Queensland town of Biloela, Mr Morrison attempted to say the matter was a decision for Mr Hawke, however the courts had ruled the family were not eligible of refugee status.
He used the issue to sledge Labor on border security, saying Anthony Albanese would scrap temporary protection visas which would reignite people smuggling routes to Australia.
"If you grant visas to people who have illegally entered Australia, you may as well start writing the prospectus for people smugglers," he said.
"I have seen the carnage and the tragedy that comes from poor decision making when it comes to having a consistent border policy.
"I will never allow Australia to go back to those terrible policies that led to the deaths of 1200 people."
Mr Morrison's press briefing in the seat of Pearce was to spruik the Coalition's superannuation for housing policy.
He made his final pitch to voters standing in the kitchen and lounge room of a four-bedroom home under construction in the suburb of Jindalee, in the electorate of Pearce.
The Prime Minister has used visits to housing estates in growth areas throughout the week to sell signature policy to allow Australians to access their superannuation to order to purchase their first home.
Mr Morrison and his Pearce candidate Linda Aitken spoke to two young couples who had bought into the Eden Beach development, about 40 kilometres north of Perth.
Pearce had been relatively secure under former Christian Porter, but the former Attorney-General's retirement under a cloud of controversy has put the seat at grave risk of falling to Labor.
Mr Morrison is making a final sprint through Perth on Friday as he attempts to shore up seats under threat from Labor.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
