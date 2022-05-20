The Canberra Times
Scott Morrison denies governmental leak over Pacific aid funding

Gerard Cockburn
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Gerard Cockburn, and Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated May 20 2022 - 4:04am, first published 3:20am
Prime Minister Scott Morrison refused to confirm or deny a governmental leak over Pacific aid funding in Perth, WA on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has denied a possible leak within his government over revelations the foreign minister had urged more aid money for the Pacific to curb Chinese influence in the region.

Economics Reporter

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

