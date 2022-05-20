Lines are snaking around corners for Canberrans waiting to pre-poll on the final day before the election as voters face a 45-minute wait this afternoon.
The Moore Street pre-poll booth in the City surprised voters with its length as people expected pre-polling to be quieter than Saturday's election day.
Advertisement
Dooley O'Leary had just got to the end of the line and admitted he was surprised by the wait time of Friday's line.
"This might mean I'm a bit late to work today, but it's important that I get it done," he said.
"I was a little bit surprised, I drove past here earlier today and it was a little bit shorter but it's longer than I expected it to be."
Lucy James had just finished work and was less surprised by the length of the line, saying she was "happily surprised" by the 45-minute wait.
"I'm not really shocked by the length, I thought it would be longer to be honest," she said.
"I just know it's going to be really long tomorrow and I'm also working tomorrow."
One in three Canberrans had already cast their vote for the 2022 federal election by Thursday. Almost 95,000 ACT residents had pre-polled while close to 19,000 postal votes had been returned.
On Thursday alone more than 14,500 Canberrans cast their votes for the election in a pre-poll booth across the territory.
The most popular location was the Tuggeranong pre-polling centre as almost 2500 voters came through their doors.
Meanwhile, the quietest spot for ACT voting was Queanbeyan with 27 Canberrans showing up on Thursday for pre-polling.
READ MORE
Long lines continued to grow around Canberra on Friday, the last day for pre-polling before election day on Saturday, May 21.
Nationally almost 43 per cent of eligible Australians have voted in this election since Thursday.
Advertisement
Around Australia, more than four million people had cast a pre-poll vote by Thursday afternoon, with 2.68 million applying for postal before the deadline.
The ACT is still at the second highest pre-poll turnout of anywhere in Australia when the latest results were made public, tracking slightly behind the Northern Territory at more than 38 per cent.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.