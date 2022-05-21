In his letter suggesting solutions to perceived problems with housing affordability and amenity (Letters, May 17) Jack Kershaw begins by stating, boldly, that we do not have a "sprawl" problem. The straight-line distance from the southern edge of Banks to the northern edge of Jacka is about 40 kilometres. The road distance is somewhat more. I would say that that constitutes a "sprawl". Growing up in the UK I used to travel shorter distances to go on holiday.