The new ACT play space strategy notes that Molonglo Valley has no central and no district play spaces. ('Challenge, risk wanted at playgrounds', May 14, p4).
After a decade of planning and construction by Suburban Land Agency (and its predecessor the Land Development Agency) this is an appalling but not unexpected outcome.
As a resident who challenged the SLA about their reasons for proposing district-park-like facilities on an inappropriately small site in Coombs, I encountered an arrogant contempt and disregard for the government's existing Municipal Infrastructure Standards for the location, set-back and design of play spaces.
The SLA spends multi-millions of dollars on new play spaces and yet the 40-page ACT play space strategy does not mention the organisation by name.
On page 27 there is a coded reference: "We will encourage private builders who are delivering play spaces to be gifted back to the Territory to design in accordance with Municipal Infrastructure Standards and this strategy..." What weasel words.
If massive new developments like the Molonglo Valley are to achieve equitable and high quality play outcomes then "encouragement" is not enough. It should be mandatory for the SLA to comply with the Municipal Infrastructure Standards for planning and design of new play spaces. This means that they should identify and set aside adequate land for district and central parks with appropriate connection to activity hubs and set-backs from nearby houses.
With climate change causing such an escalation in the number, duration and severity of natural disasters now is the time to think about a better solution than simply depending on volunteers to handle these crises.
I lived in the Blue Mountains and nearly lost my house in the fires in the 1970s. My husband was in the local brigade and had government employment. But many of his colleagues where self-employed and had to abandon their businesses to continue to fight the fires.
It is time for the government to form a new force specifically for handling major environmental emergencies. My thought is that something like the ADF Reserve could be set up under the same conditions. It should be fully funded and have highly qualified leaders to train recruits.
Any recruits would receive payment for time spent learning and to replace lost earnings when needed in an emergency.
Local fire brigades are often short of the best vehicles and equipment to carry out their duties. A government force would not have this problem (hopefully).
If governments aren't nimble enough, courageous enough, or far-sighted enough to tackle the root cause of all these catastrophes, then the least they can do it set up schemes to handle them when they occur.
Climate change is here now. Our children and grandchildren will pay the price of our inaction.
Contrary to Graham Downie's suggestion development is the raison d'etre for the tram (Letters, May 19), we have light rail because Andrew Barr gets to be Chief Minister by satisfying the Greens leader's obsession with trains. Developers do not care how folk travel. But if they did they would choose electric buses because of the convenience for their apartment and house customers.
Buses are more flexible. Development sites we know of will not be serviced by trams but by buses within suburbs.
I agree with Downie's analysis otherwise.
Our Territory services especially health and education are starved of funds so that two politicians can satisfy their respective desires for power and trains. It would be cheaper to let Shane drive the Gungahlin tram back and forth with no passengers.
Andrew Barr can be Chief Minister but no trams.
The money saved ($1-1.5 billion) plus billions more for Tuggeranong and Belconnen connections could restore the ACT and Canberra as a world leading place to live.
Bob Salmond's latest letter about China and Taiwan prompted me to check whether the Communist Party of Australia still existed. Thankfully they don't have enough members to be registered with the AEC but they still have a website.
I wonder how the many thousands of Hong Kong residents who have been arrested for protesting against Communist China's violation of its agreements in relation to Hong Kong would thank China for peaceful reunification?
I also wonder how the people of Shanghai feel about the oppressive COVID lockdown in spite of the evidence that it's not working with Omicron. Separation of children from parents, widespread hunger and the killing of family pets left behind when people were forced from their homes are just some of the aspects of CCP rule being experienced in Shanghai.
I've recently come across a website, Freedom House, that rates countries around the world on a consistent scale for political rights and civil liberties based on the UN's 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Taiwan scores a very strong 94 out of 100 while Communist China languishes at just nine, even worse than Afghanistan under the Taliban. For comparison Australia scores 97 and the United States 83. I for one think that Taiwanese residents would fight tooth and nail against Bob's suggested peaceful reunification with China, and that democracies like the US and Australia should support them if China were to attempt a forced reunification.
Bob Salmond (Letters, May 15) seems to think Taiwan does not have the right to self-determination because it was ceded to China from Japan in 1945, and hence was considered part of China at the time the United Nations was formed.
I'm sure President Putin would agree with this logic, but I doubt he would find many supporters among the former Soviet Republics (including Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) who were deemed part of the USSR at the same point in history.
This winter we're facing a double whammy, COVID and the flu. Earlier this month my wife and I were vaccinated against both; second booster for COVID and the seasonal shot for the flu.
It all happened very efficiently during an unscheduled walk in visit to Mosman (North Queensland) hospital. No wait, no drama and no fees. Had we chosen a local GP we'd have faced a two week wait for the flu shot and three weeks for the COVID booster and we'd have had to pay a consultation fee on each occasion.
Despite medical experts saying simultaneous shots are safe, our GP advised otherwise. I'm happy to say neither my wife nor I suffered any adverse reaction whatsoever to either shot.
I read with interest that the Mawson Primary School conducts a Mandarin Language Immersion Program. This is the year of the Tiger, a symbol of strength and courage. Could it be that the school's officials know something Australia's defence and foreign policy specialists don't know.
The AFL are reported to have stated that there are "good reasons behind a 16 per cent drop in attendances this year" they have got this, at least, correct.
I have a full home and away 2022 General Admission membership of Essendon FC but I haven't attended any matches this season and don't intend to do so. The AFL decided our club membership cards no longer gave us entry to matches and that we have to download an app and book seats throughout the season - even though general admission members do not have designated seats.
The AFL said this new ticketing system made it easier for members to attend matches. I had paid for this year's membership long before the new ticketing nonsense was announced but next year I will purchase a cheap non-game attendance membership.
When the AFL treat supporters with contempt they must expect a negative reaction. I'm surprised that attendances aren't even lower.
In his letter suggesting solutions to perceived problems with housing affordability and amenity (Letters, May 17) Jack Kershaw begins by stating, boldly, that we do not have a "sprawl" problem. The straight-line distance from the southern edge of Banks to the northern edge of Jacka is about 40 kilometres. The road distance is somewhat more. I would say that that constitutes a "sprawl". Growing up in the UK I used to travel shorter distances to go on holiday.
And let us not forget the latest "sprawl" developing west of Holt and Macgregor - "sprawling" towards and maybe into NSW no less. "Sprawl-wise" things will only get worse.
A recent question on morning TV was "What makes a good democracy sausage?" To borrow from the famous Mrs Beeton's Cookbook: "First, catch your democracy". If we're not careful we're in danger of losing ours.
Well put Felicity Chivas (Letters, May 11) it's about time we - and the media - stopped feeling obliged to mention somebody's race when they come to public notice as if they were exotic children doing something clever that's not expected of them.
Tony Falla asks if "the mostly unmasked and shoulder-to-shoulder crowd of 11,661 people who attended the AFL GWS v Geelong match at Manuka Oval" had contributed to a record number of COVID-19 infections in Canberra. ("Was Football to Blame", Letters, May 13). Sorry to be a pedant, but the game was not, as he said, on Friday, May 6, but on Saturday, May 7. Go Cats!
Bob Salmond (Letters, May 14), what did China "a founding member of the UN in 1945" do in Tibet just a few years later to make it part of "one China"?
Can someone please explain why parking at Canberra Centre on Sundays has increased by 50 per cent from $2 to $3. Supply issues? Staff shortages? Fuel costs?
The Private Capital piece "Amy Shark set to tour 'music-starved' towns" implies that Canberra is one such town. Let me correct the record: Canberra has one of the most vibrant, exciting live music communities in the country, with a wealth of talent at all levels.
Coach God is putting together a handy cricket team. Warnie, Roy, Iron Gloves, Hughsey and Deanno, just to name a few the selectors would look at, will make an excellent core for Heaven's Eleven.
We created the machines to serve us. Now we are frequently asked by the machines to prove we are not a robot. It seems that the machines are afraid that someone or something is trying to take over and usurp them.
The best thing to do to combat the rise in bikies gang crimes in NSW is to introduce deportation for any person eligible for dual citizenship for committing "extreme" crimes. Just like we do with terrorism crimes.
Perhaps the 42 tonne Leopard tank now residing on the site of the Services Club in Manuka could be more usefully relocated just up the road in front of the Russian Embassy to add weight to the demonstration supporting Ukraine. A midnight job for a crane contractor?
