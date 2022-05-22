The Canberra Times
What is left of the Liberal Party now?

By Letters to the Editor
May 22 2022 - 7:30pm
A supporter hugs Josh Frydenberg, part of a Liberal Party thrashed at the election. Picture: AAP

Simon Birmingham's face on election night was a study in slow torture. Ever the obedient diplomat, all he could bring himself to say was that the Liberal Party had lost touch, and needed to work out how to regain it. The fact that he couldn't bring himself to utter the words 'climate change' said it all.

