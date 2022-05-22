What is left of the Liberal Party now?

Birmingham attempted to throw cold water on Labor's victory by pointing to its weakness as a likely minority government. In truth, his own party has been in a minority government for years. It is in thrall to the National Party's promoters of oil and gas, like Canavan and Pitt, who reject the science on anthropogenic global warming. People like Frydenberg and Sharma, the Liberal Party's best and brightest, could do nothing to change this. Now, its inner city electors have deserted to the Greens and the teal Independents. The party has become a rump of bush seats and the urban Hillsong hinterland of gated communities, and the Uglies are about to take charge.

