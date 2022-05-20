Join Flynn's Walk on Sunday to support our wonderful veterinarians

In Australia, one veterinarian dies by suicide every 12 weeks - and vets are four times more likely to take their own life, when compared to the general population.
Flynn's Walk is a registered health promotion charity, started in memory of Dr Flynn Hargreaves - a much-loved son, brother, mate and talented veterinarian - who sadly took his own life on March 14, 2018
Flynn's Walk in Canberra on Sunday is an event to bring the community together to celebrate vets and get a discussion going on how to better support the profession.
The walk is a 5km loop around the lake starting from Commonwealth Place, Queen Elizabeth Terrace, near Questacon.
Gather from 9.30am for free tea, coffee or hot chocolate. The walk starts at 10.30am.
A free sausage sizzle will be at the end.
Don't forget to bring your leashed doggo for the walk.
