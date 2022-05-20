The big day has finally arrived and regardless of who will be elected to run the country, Canberrans are set to celebrate the occasion.
After a 40 day campaign pubs and clubs across the ACT have gone the extra mile to bring people together.
Advertisement
Once counting begins on Saturday evening, live coverage and good natured banter will reign supreme.
From election inspired drag queen performances to political bingo, voters from across the capital are spoilt for choice on election night.
PJs in the City will screen live coverage as the poll results come in, there will even be election bingo with prizes up for grabs.
Marketing coordinator Millie Gillard stressed that the event was nonpartisan and everyone, regardless of political leaning, would be welcome.
"We are trying to have a bit of a laugh and a bit of banter," she said.
"Events like this keep people engaged in our political process, especially for young people it's really good.
"Following election results is a part of Canberra tradition."
The election bingo will feature quirky points to look out for, such as when "Bob Katter says something stupid," Ms Gillard said.
"We are expecting a very busy night."
PJs venue manager Dana Cape has witnessed a sense of anticipation grow as May 21 approached.
She said the mood in the bar kept building as the big day got closer and closer.
"Canberra is the political centre of the country, we have felt the energy in the air in the lead up to the weekend," Ms Cape said.
"There has been a build up of nervous excitement surrounding people coming into the bar after work.
"People are excited to see what happens."
Boardwalk Bar and Nightclub in Belconnen has a more unusual event on offer. Phish and Phreak's weekly drag takeover on the venue will have a decidedly political focus.
Bar owner Peter Dorree said the event was perfect for people wanting to wind down and have a little fun after the serious business of voting.
The night wouldn't be complete without Canberra's own Pauline Hanson impersonator Faux née Phish.
Advertisement
"She will have a bottomless barrel of material to work with," Mr Dorree said.
"The drag queens are so entertaining, everyone will have a roasting."
Live election coverage will be screened behind the drag queens performances with an election inspired cocktail on offer.
Now all we can do is wait for the results to come in.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.