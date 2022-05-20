The Canberra Times
Chance to hear Rising Heart author

Updated May 20 2022 - 4:30am, first published 4:06am
Join Aminata Conteh-Biger - author of Rising Heart, founder of the the Aminata Maternal Foundation and special representative for Australia UNHCR - at Muse Food Wine and Books in the East Hotel in Kingston next week.

