Chance to hear Rising Heart author

Join Aminata Conteh-Biger - author of Rising Heart, founder of the the Aminata Maternal Foundation and special representative for Australia UNHCR - at Muse Food Wine and Books in the East Hotel in Kingston next week.
The former refugee from Sierra Leone turned advocate and author will be in conversation with journalist Emma Macdonald at Muse on Wednesday from 6pm to 7pm, following her address to the National Press Club earlier that day.
The cost is $10. Tickets to the Muse event are via trybooking.com. The link is here
The East Hotel is at 69 Canberra Avenue, Kingston.
