The federal election will determine who governs Australia but in Canberra, it could also decide who takes charge of the public service.
If the Coalition retains control of the reins, some senior public servants can probably breathe a sigh relief - though some shuffling might still be in order.
But if a Labor government is elected, there's bound to be some changes on the way.
Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Philip Gaetjens, a former chief of staff to Scott Morrison, has the most to lose. If his former boss is re-elected after Saturday, he'll likely be sheltered from any major shuffle.
Labor leader Anthony Albanese, however, has already indicated he won't promise to keep all departmental heads, referencing Mr Gaetjens' handling of an inquiry into what the government knew about the Brittany Higgins incident.
With the retirement of long-serving diplomat France Adamson from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Mr Morrison parachuted Social Services Department head Kathryn Campbell into the top role.
With Labor senator Penny Wong expected to be Mr Albanese's choice for Foreign Minister, it's unlikely this appointment will last too long.
The opposition Senate leader took on Ms Campbell in pre-election estimates hearings, querying her views on foreign affairs given her limited experience in diplomacy.
The terms of two secretaries, Defence's Greg Moriarty and Home Affairs' Mike Pezzullo, are ending in the months following the election so eyes will be peeled on what a Labor or Coalition government would do with those critical jobs.
Regardless of the outcome, the Finance Department is up for a change with its secretary Rosemary Huxtable looking to soon retire.
But beyond who will be the top mandarins once the dust is settled, there is a fork in the road for the public service post-Saturday.
The Coalition announced it would look at the APS to repair its budget, directing secretaries to cut $2.7 billion from departmental expenditure over the forward estimates. An additional $600 million would be saved by making changes to superannuation contributions under the plan.
Labor, on the other hand, has said it would take $3 billion from the public service's consultant and contracting bottom line to repair the budget, re-investing $500 million in key service-delivery agencies.
The blue and red books have already been prepared but they're entirely different stories this election.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
