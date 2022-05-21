Sometimes we Australians need to step back and realise how well we do things.
Think of the chaos in the United States after the presidential election, a chaos manufactured disgracefully by the losing candidate and his supporters.
Think of the "democracy" in Russia which resulted in an elected autocrat, installed for as long as he likes because the rules were gamed.
Don't think of democracy in China because there isn't one.
But here in Australia, more than 16 million people voted, confident the result represents their collective view.
Much of that confidence stems from the Australian Electoral Commission which is impeccable in its neutrality.
And, we think, impeccable in its efficiency, too. Late last week, a glitch appeared. The original electoral law meant anyone who tested positive for COVID after Tuesday would not be able to get a postal ballot or vote on the phone or vote in person.
For many countries, the difficulty would have been insurmountable - and the potential for post-election litigation and controversy immense.
But the AEC quickly came up with a sensible solution. The rules were quickly changed to allow COVID sufferers to vote by phone.
And remember, too, that the pandemic continues, albeit in a dwindling form.
This election took place with appropriate social distancing and mask-wearing. The potential for contamination was minimised. Numbers were restricted in voting centres - but not at the cost of the idea that every citizen should cast a vote.
It is easy to be cynical about politics and elections. "Voting changes nothing," is one of the silliest slogans.
It is simply not true. This election has presented a clear choice over how we want Australia to progress. That choice concerns public spending and taxation along with other non-economic issues.
We have made our choices - and there is something uplifting about that.
The lines of people outside polling stations in newly-democratic countries (like South Africa) brought tears to the eyes.
These were people who had long dreamt of the kind of democracy which Australia has.
And the lines of people waiting to vote here should also lift our spirits. Democracy is a wonderful thing and we should feel proud of ours.
