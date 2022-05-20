It's fitting that days after announcing his re-signing with the Brumbies that Nick Frost is set to face a Blues team littered with All Blacks.
The 22-year-old turned down a lucrative deal from Japanese rugby to remain in the capital until the end of 2025, with his sights set on making his Wallabies debut in the near future.
"I've always wanted to play for the Wallabies. It was always a goal to stay in Australia, and play for the Brumbies," Frost said. "I had a few discussions back and forth and some positive feedback, and ended up working out [to stay].
"It's been a long process, but everyone has been pretty on board, and [both clubs] have been pretty supportive throughout it, which I'm very appreciative of."
There's no better way for the towering lock to put his hand up for selection in the Wallabies' upcoming July Test against England than with a big performance this Saturday night against the Blues.
The Auckland side will arrive in Canberra riding an 11-game winning streak, and it's not hard to see why with the top-calibre weapons at their disposal.
"We're pretty keen to go at them," Frost said, confident that the Brumbies have the skills to match it with their Super Rugby Pacific ladder-leading opponents.
"The Brumbies are a bit of a set-piece team as well, but we've got a bit of attacking flair, so we have got some things to work on there.
"We've been looking forward to this one. Same with the game last week - the benchmark teams.
"It's good to go challenge yourself against them. I'm looking forward to getting out there, it's just about putting out a better, more complete performance than last week.
"That's probably the main thing we were disappointed in."
The Brumbies finished strong in their narrow loss to the Crusaders at home last Friday.
Skipper Allan Alaalatoa said they only had themselves to blame however, and will be looking to stamp out the mistakes and take more momentum from their uplifting second-half display.
"We made too many errors, but we still scored four tries apiece, so we took a lot of positives from that," he said.
"The way that we learn from last week and that loss is really by looking at ourselves first.
"We thought that we shot ourselves in the foot.
"In terms of moving forward as a team and building that belief, no matter who is on the other side, if we get our stuff sorted then we put ourselves in any type of game.
"That's the belief that we need to have."
Alaalatoa is expecting nothing less than a brutal encounter with "threats across the park", and the Wallaby is also relishing the opportunity to face the All Blacks in the Blues' lineup.
"Some of their front-rowers, the depth there is crazy," the prop said. "For us in the front-row it's awesome. Like, there's no break there.
"That scrum battle and set-piece battle, it's going to go for the full 80, because we know that both sides have quality players and both have internationals starting and coming off the bench."
The Brumbies will welcome back exciting youngster Noah Lolesio on Saturday after a week out from concussion, teaming up with veteran scrum-half Nic White.
Alaalatoa suggested Lolesio should view the Blues showdown as a chance to stake his claim as the long-term answer at flyhalf for the Wallabies, echoing a similar sentiment from White earlier this week.
"He just slotted straight back," Alaalatoa said.
"He's really keen to go and play, understanding who is the opposite 10 there - Beauden Barrett - and putting his hand up and really challenging that backline.
"I'm just really keen to see him lead our team."
Dan McKellar's men will be flaunting a special-edition Indigenous jersey for Culture Round, making their last regular season home game, which already has major implications for the finals, even more significant.
Alaalatoa and the Brumbies are aware what is on the line and will be going at the Blues full throttle having enjoyed a longer homestay recently.
"We haven't had a long week in terms of preparation like this in a little while, so it's been awesome," he said. "The boys are creating a good vibe."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
