The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Super Rugby Pacific: Brumbies locked and loaded to face New Zealand foes in the Blues

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 20 2022 - 7:23am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Frost is confident that the Brumbies have the skills to match it with the high-flying Blues. Picture: Keegan Carroll

It's fitting that days after announcing his re-signing with the Brumbies that Nick Frost is set to face a Blues team littered with All Blacks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.