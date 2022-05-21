How the arts can revive Australia's body politic

As a candidate for the Senate, I tried to add some beauty and flair to the election. What has become known as "the Torso Sign" was designed to disrupt hum-drum politics and give people something to smile about (and smirk at). It challenged us to question what grabs our attention and what we neglect. The face was absent because every other candidate's face was in-your-face, and because faces can easily mislead in contrast to the bare, honest body. The sign conveys the Hamiltonian "young, scrappy and hungry" vibe of the Kim for Canberra Party. Together, the facelessness, toplessness and sparseness invited the viewer to fill the sign with wonder and meaning.

