A moderate Liberal MP battling to retain her ultra-marginal seat has fallen short of voicing a full-throated backing for Scott Morrison, adding his post-election prospects were a "matter for the party".
Bridget Archer, the Liberal MP who holds the Tasmanian seat of Bass on a wafer-thin 0.4 per cent margin, has been at loggerheads with the Prime Minister over the government's failure to implement a federal anti-corruption commission.
But she dismissed any "conspiracy" the Prime Minister had snubbed her during the final days of the election campaign.
Ms Archer was asked on Friday, on the last full day of campaigning, whether Mr Morrison was the best person to lead the party after the election, regardless of the outcome.
She said that will be "decisions [made] into the future" and stressed Bass residents were looking for local representation.
"At the moment, Scott Morrison is taking us to this election and my focus is on retaining the seat of Bass in this election regardless," she said.
"What the people of Bass want, and what the people of Bass need, is somebody that's going to listen to them and take their views and their opinions to Canberra, not to bring Canberra here to Northern Tasmania."
Mr Morrison, who began the campaign stressing Australians were familiar with his character, last week conceded he had been a "bulldozer" and promised to refine his leadership style.
Ms Archer, who won Bass in 2019, was asked whether she would prefer a more moderate Liberal leader, but provided a non-committal response.
"Look, I think the Prime Minister has reflected himself in recent days around his leadership style," she said.
"It is important to note that we have had a tremendously difficult couple of years as well, and not to focus in on people's personalities or on the way that they have made those decisions.
"Critically there were really difficult decisions that had to be made."
Reporters on the ground pointed out many of her signs had removed references to the Liberal Party and had ditched the party's signature blue.
But she said she remained a "proud" Liberal member and that her purple corflutes and advertising, which had gotten people's attention, were doing their job.
"They're authorised by the Liberal Party and they've got a very strong message - Keep Bridget in Bass," she said.
The Bass MP made headlines in the dying days of the 46th parliament when she crossed the floor with other Liberal backbenchers on two of Mr Morrison's key election promises - a religious discrimination bill and a heavily-criticised national integrity commission.
She was hauled into a meeting with the Prime Minister shortly after, which she described as "frank" and admitted would preferred to not have had while feeling emotional.
Mr Morrison dismissed there was anything stern about the talk, calling it "a very warm, friendly and supportive meeting".
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
