About 1650 eastern grey kangaroos will be culled in Canberra over the coming months, with the ACT government to start its annual culling program on Monday.
The cull will be focused on nine nature reserves across Canberra, with the reserves to be closed overnight from Sundays to Thursdays, starting May 23.
It is expected the cull will finish by the end of July.
Kangaroos will be culled at Red Hill Nature Reserve for the first time this year, authorities saying it was needed to manage "unsustainable numbers".
ACT Parks and Conservation Service executive branch manager Stephen Alegria said the cull would help maintain appropriate grazing measure in the grassy ecosystems of the reserves.
"The ACT government is committed to evidence-based kangaroo management, including fencing, fertility control and culling," Mr Alegria said.
"Operations are also undertaken in conjunction with other forms of grazing management, like rabbit control, burning and strategic livestock grazing, which enable us to achieve conservation outcomes in the face of fluctuating climatic conditions.
"Kangaroos are important to the ecosystems around Canberra, however, managing kangaroo numbers is vital for the wellbeing of the environment and the many plants and animals that call our reserves home."
The reserves that will be closed are:
The number of kangaroos targeted in this year's program is higher than last year, when 1505 were culled.
The ACT government's controversial kangaroo culling program has taken place for more than a decade. The government has said it was essential for conservation purposes.
But animal rights activists are strongly against the cull, which they label as "horrific". Protesters often attend reserves in an attempt to monitor the culls and have staged protests outside the Legislative Assembly.
Mr Alegria said the cull was undertaken in strict accordance with the National Code of Practice for the Humane Shooting of Kangaroos and Wallabies for Non-Commercial Purposes.
"Warning signs will be placed at all entry points to the reserves, surveillance cameras will be used, and reserves will be patrolled by Parks and Conservation Service staff during operations to maximise safety to the public," he said.
Each reserve will be closed between 6pm and 7am each evening from Sunday to Thursday.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
