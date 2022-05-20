Scott Morrison has urged voters not to "risk" a Labor government in his final pitch to the public for him retain the prime ministership.
Mr Morrison went on the offensive in Western Australia on Friday, visiting four crucial electorates which could be pivotal to a Coalition win.
"A strong economy means a strong future," he said.
"We can't risk Labor with higher debts and higher deficits, which are only going to push up your cost of living and push up interest rates. We've come so far, now is not the time to turn back."
Mr Morrison's press briefing was largely dominated by questions over national security leaks, which revealed he and other senior ministers dismissed a proposal by Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne to boost aid money to the Pacific in an attempt to curb Chinese influence in the region.
The Prime Minister shot down the questions, saying he would not comment on matters of national security.
"I'm not even confirming that there is a leak," Mr Morrison said.
"I don't discuss national security matters.
"That's what a prudent Prime Minister does in managing the sensitive issues of national security."
The revelations have come to light after the Solomon Islands signed a security pact with China earlier this year, raising fears of a growing Chinese military presence in Australia's neighbourhood.
The Prime Minister started Friday morning at a community breakfast in the Perth-based seat of Swan, which is considered the most likely to fall to Labor following the retirement of incumbent Liberal MP Steve Irons.
After touring a housing estate, Mr Morrison offered an 11th-hour sweetener to Pearce voters, promising $4 million to help upgrade Wanneroo Rugby Union Club's facilities to help cater for growing numbers of female players.
Later in the day, and in one of his final acts of the campaign, Mr Morrison helped roll chapatis inside the kitchen at Perth Sikh Gurdwara, where he pledged $1.3 million for a sporting complex in the same breath as dubbing Australia one of the most successful multicultural nations on the planet.
A further $2 million grant was also announced for a desalination company in the seat of Cowan.
Mr Morrison had earlier defended the Coalition's approach to doling out grants, arguing politicians understood the needs of their communities better than public servants in Canberra.
The Coalition has spent much of the final week in outer-suburban housing estates spruiking a contentious proposal to allow Australians access to their superannuation to help purchase their first property.
"Our plan ensures that people in Australia, young people in particular starting out, can get access to their own superannuation," Mr Morrison said.
"Their own money, so they can invest it in their own home to give them that start in life that they're looking for."
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
