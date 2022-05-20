The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022

Prime Minister makes final pitch to voters not to 'risk' Labor

Gerard Cockburn
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Gerard Cockburn, and Dan Jervis-Bardy
May 20 2022 - 8:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and wife Jenny get their headscarves at Perth Sikh Gurdwara. Picture: AAP

Scott Morrison has urged voters not to "risk" a Labor government in his final pitch to the public for him retain the prime ministership.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerard Cockburn

Gerard Cockburn

Economics Reporter

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.