One's scored a World Cup qualifier-winning goal for Bhutan. The other's played for Guatemala's under-23s.
From the eastern edge of the Himalayas and Central America, they've both ended up playing for Queanbeyan City in the Capital Premier League.
Bhutan's Tshering Dorji moved to Canberra for work, while David Ramos's cousin recommended the club.
While vastly different paths brought them there, they arrived with equal success - both scoring goals in their first game before becoming an integral part of the only undefeated side in this season's CPL.
Ramos has come all the way from Guatemala to play, after a family member recommended Queanbeyan City to him.
"My cousin, he's been playing in Australia for a couple of years now, he was telling me about the team and he went to practice one time and liked how professional they were," said Ramos.
"That's why I came over to see how it was and I liked it, too."
Dorji came to Canberra for work and then started looking for a club.
But it was in 2015 that he shot to fame in his home country after scoring a screamer in the final minutes of a World Cup Qualifier to give Bhutan their first victory ever in a qualifier.
He'd grown up watching his father play for Bhutan and dreamed of following in his footsteps.
Dorji came up through his country's junior ranks before finally realising his goal - literally.
It also led to a boom period of growth for soccer in Bhutan.
"It was the first time Bhutan had participated in a World Cup Qualifier match and we played Sri Lanka ... we were the underdog team," he said.
"With six minutes to go I scored the goal to win the game ... it was a proud moment and I was very blessed."
Similarly, Ramos loved playing for his country and hoped to one day have a chance to represent them again.
His football journey also took him to the USA, where he played for the Colorado Rapids under-23s.
Now he wants to help Queanbeyan City gain promotion to the NPL, with their next game against Yoogali at Griffith on Saturday.
"It's the best feeling ever, you are not just playing for a city or club, you are playing for your country and that is amazing," he said.
"You can feel the support from friends, family, everyone ... you know you have your country behind you, it's crazy.
"One of my goals is to keep playing for my national team ... I'm working hard to be one of the best players and to get back and represent my country."
NPL MEN
Saturday: West Canberra Wanderers v Canberra Croatia at Melrose Synthetic, 2.15pm; Belconnen United v O'Connor Knights at McKellar Park, 3pm; Cooma Tigers v Monaro Panthers at AIS, 3pm; Canberra Olympic v Gungahlin United at O'Connor Enclosed, 3pm.
NPL WOMEN
Sunday: West Canberra Wanderers v Belconnen United at Melrose Synthetic, 12.45pm; Wagga City Wanderers v Tuggeranong United at Gissing Oval, 2.30pm; Gungahlin United v Canberra Croatia at AIS, 3pm; Canberra United Academy v Canberra Olympic at Hawker, 5.10pm.
